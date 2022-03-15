Canada road accident: 2 Indian students out of danger, 1 escaped unhurt

5 Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada's Ontario province on March 12

Canada road accident: 2 Indian students out of danger, 1 escaped unhurt

Five Indian students were killed and two others injured in a fatal accident near Toronto in Canada on Saturday: Photo credit: cp24.com

PTI

Toronto, March 15

Two Indian students injured in an accident in Canada are out of danger and another had a lucky escape, India's envoy here has said in an update on the horrific road crash.

Five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada's Ontario province on March 12. The accident between a passenger van and a tractor-trailer took place on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario.

India's High Commissioner in Canada Ajay Bisaria, in an update on the accident, said that two of the injured persons are still in hospital while another student escaped unhurt.

"Update on a tragic accident in which 5 Indians were killed near Toronto on Sat: two injured still in hospital, mercifully out of danger. One other student in the van carrying 8 persons escaped unhurt. @IndiainToronto team is in touch with friends/family for all help. @MEAIndia", Bisaria tweeted on Monday.

Harpreet Singh, 24; Jaspinder Singh, 21; Karanpal Singh, 21; Mohit Chouhan, 23 and Pawan Kumar, 23 were pronounced dead at the scene.

They all studied in the Montreal or Greater Toronto areas, GlobalNews reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the death of the five Indian students and said the Indian mission in Toronto will provide all necessary support and assistance.

A spokesman from Canada College, a Montreal school that caters to international students, said at least three of those who died and one of two injured survivors studied at the school.

John David Couturier said the school administration is devastated by the loss and is scrambling to support students and arrange to send the victims' bodies back to India, the report said.

“We're all in a state of shock”, the spokesman said.

“I can only imagine the families in India, they're so far away, and now there are two students in the hospital that don't have their families here.” Couturier said most of the victims associated with the school had been studying business administration.

Dr. Shivendra Dwivedi, who heads an organization called Canada India Global Forum, said the community is shaken by the loss.

“We're very sad with this tragedy, and we feel very, very bad for the families and the students that lost their lives”, he said. “It's a horrible tragedy, and I think the community is grieving.” Dwivedi said his group was mobilizing resources to provide grief counselling for the victims' friends in Canada.

OPP spokeswoman Maggie Pickett said on Monday that police believe the van was stopped by the side of the highway when the crash occurred. The investigation into the crash is continuing, and no charges have been laid.

One passenger, who had exited the van, as well as the tractor-trailer driver, were uninjured, Pickett said, while two of the van's occupants were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Couturier said Canada College has offered to repatriate the bodies to India and pay the cost of its students' funerals, the report added.

Every year, thousands of Indian students visit Canada for higher education.

#Canada #Ontario

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

2
Punjab

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

3
Nation

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers' movement

4
Punjab

AAP readies plan for health, education overhaul in Punjab

5
Punjab

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

6
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Punjab lawmakers: Charting new course their common goal

7
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu may be named Punjab's AG

8
Business

Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman

9
Punjab

Crop on 150 acres cleared for Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking at Khatkar Kalan

10
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Don't Miss

View All
Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Entertainment

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Nation

'Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth', Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'The Kashmir Files' gets murkier

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Top Stories

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice of Islam, rules Karnataka HC, upholds ban

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...

Indian missile falling in Pakistani territory most unfortunate incident, Rajnath tells Rajya Sabha

India's missile system safe and secure, says Rajnath on accidental firing of missile

Says a high-level inquiry has been ordered to look into the ...

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...

Supreme Court to set up bench to hear plea against bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

Supreme Court to set up bench to hear plea against bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana takes note of the ...

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar roadshow: Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Pilgrims pay obeisance at Golden Temple on new Nanakshahi year

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Chandigarh blackout: Committee submits report on power outage at two hospitals

Chandigarh: Single-use plastic costs 8 traders dear

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Demonetised currency case: Major embarrassment for Panchkula police

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

International kabaddi player shot

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Kapurthala: Ending dharna, AAP's Manju Rana finally takes out roadshow

Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to SAD (Amritsar)'s dead candidate!

Now, cow remains found in Adampur

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

AAP MLA Ashok Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

I-T raid on Omaxe group in Ludhiana

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Three held with stolen motorcycles

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala: Officers told to be punctual