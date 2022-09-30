 Presidential commission recommends stamping of H-1B visas inside US : The Tribune India

Presidential commission recommends stamping of H-1B visas inside US

Presidential commission recommends stamping of H-1B visas inside US

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Washington, September 30

A presidential commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has unanimously approved a recommendation for the provision of stamping of H-1B visas inside the US, a move if accepted by President Joe Biden will come as a big relief to thousands of foreign professionals, particularly from India.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

As per the current mandatory practice, one needs to apply for a visa stamp at a US Consulate or Embassy abroad before one's H-1B status can be activated.

The move came from the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders during its meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Notably, a large number of them either new or waiting for the renewal of H-1B visas are facing uncertainty due to long visa application appointments in countries like India where the current wait period is more than a year. A recommendation was moved by Indian American Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a member of the commission.

“As part of our immigration process, H-1B visa holders are given the opportunity to work in the United States live here and contribute to the growth of our economy, innovation and economic development,” Bhutoria told members of the commission during the meeting, which was telecast live by the White House.

H-1B visa holders, he told members of the commission, face problems and many a time even forced family separation during the renewal or when they travel overseas.

“There are situations where a lot of people, whose parents have been in ICU or in critical condition or their death of a parent, but they could not travel back to the home country with the fear that if there is often delay in the visa appointments in the home countries,” he said.

“In India right now the waiting period is 844 days to get a visa appointment which is like two years or more. There's a similar situation in Pakistan, Bangladesh and many other countries. China is much better right now. So, they cannot get an appointment and they cannot get stamping done and they get stuck,” said Bhaturia.

Based out of Silicon Valley, Bhaturia is a successful entrepreneur and has been a supporter of President Biden from day one of his campaign.

“What happens then, they potentially lose the job. Wife and kids are here separated and with no means to support themselves or many times spouses don't drive. A lot of these kinds of situations create a disruption in their life while they were given the full opportunity to work here legally,” he argued.

This recommendation basically is saying that USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Commission) should update its policy, as it was done previously many years back to provide guidelines to permit the extension of and stamping of visas in the US by USCIS, he said.

“It was done previously. It was stopped,” he added.

“This recommendation is to request USCIS to allow the stamping in the US. Alternatively, USCIS should also consider providing advanced travel documents to these visa holders when they will travel out of the country with expired visa stamping so that they can re-enter the US without having to get re-stamping in their home countries,” Bhutoria said.

Several members of the commission described this as an issue of family separation and mental health.

Chief Commissioner Sonal Shah, an Indian American, said this is an issue of family separation and dignity of H-1B visa holders.

“That's an easy way to put fear into families,” she said.

“One of the comments I would make here is that I think this is overall in the commission's thinking about dignity for people, and how do we make it easier and a dignified process and a dignified approach. It's one thing to have rules, it's another to not hold the dignity of families and individuals,” Shah said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

2
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

3
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

4
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

5
Sports

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

6
Trending

Sara Ali Khan rides Maruti’s Alto 800; ‘Arre baap re itni sasti car’, troll netizens

7
Delhi

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

8
Punjab

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

9
Amritsar

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

10
Punjab

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...

Kharge likely dark horse as ‘sorry’ Gehlot opts out

Mallikarjun Kharge likely dark horse as 'sorry' Ashok Gehlot opts out

Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J-K

2 encounters break out in Shopian and Baramulla in J-K

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

Two houses merged to run liquor vend

IAF drill: 4-hour daily flight curbs at airport

Heritage tree panel formed: Admn to HC

Sec 42 woman bitten by snake in kitchen, dies

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

~38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Rs 38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Youth distributes free books to spread Bhagat Singh's ideology

DC office staff protest over pending demands

39-yr-old Youth Akali Dal leader dies in Rishikesh

Power supply to Cong Bhawan snapped

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Ludhiana: Last day to pay property tax today, get 10% rebate

Land acquisition coming in way of Ludhiana-Ropar expressway

LIT, Ludhiana MC cross swords over building control in 'handed-over' colonies

Brother duo of Ludhiana booked for rape, 1 nabbed

1,829 votes polled, result today

1,829 votes polled, result today

College non-teaching staff stage protest, seek parity in pay scales

Varsity calls off Oct 8 Sartaj event