False drug claims

THE Supreme Court’s stern reprimand of Patanjali Ayurved is a reminder of the risks posed by misleading drug claims and advertisements. Co-founded by yoga guru Ramdev, the company, which deals in herbal products, has been asked to refrain from making casual statements about the modern system of medicine. A warning has been issued that a fine of Rs 1 crore would be imposed if a false claim is made about medicines that can cure particular ailments. A petition by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleged that the advertisements disparaged allopathy and discredited doctors through unverified claims. These, it contended, were in direct violation of laws such as the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

Every commercial entity has the right to promote its products. That’s not what Patanjali is being called out for. It’s facing charges of publishing and proclaiming falsehoods. The IMA, in its petition, reproduced statements made by the yoga guru about allopathy and its practitioners, terming these as systematic misinformation and blatantly false claims. It also pointed to inaction and indifference on the part of the authorities. Last year, notices had been issued to the Centre over accusations of a smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.

The apex court has struck the right note with its observation that it does not wish to make it an ‘allopathy versus ayurveda’ debate. The intention is to find a viable solution to the menace of misleading advertisements. The Centre has been asked to come up with workable recommendations. The starting point has to be a strict and unbiased review of every advertisement of any system of medicine. Any false claim should lead to its immediate takedown and a penalty. Health interests cannot be compromised at any cost.

#Supreme Court