A Hyderabad court has vacated a stay order and allowed the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, to stream as planned

A Hyderabad court has vacated a stay order and allowed the makers of reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, to stream as planned. The show is making headlines these days because of its concept and recently it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism. The City Civil Court of Hyderabad had issued a stay order on its streaming date, but much to the relief for the makers of the show, the court has now vacated the order.
It all started when Hyderabad-based businessman Sanober Baig saw the promo of Lock Upp, and found a resemblance to the script of his show titled The Jail. According to him he had already shared the concept with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege. It was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand. Sanober filed a legal complaint of plagiarism and so there was apprehension that the show won’t air on the scheduled date and time. But now viewers will be able to watch the show tonight on ALTBalaji and MX Player. — IANS
