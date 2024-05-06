 Abhay Deol, who will next be seen in Bun Tikki, says coming from a film background gives him the privilege to choose projects which resonate with him, even if that means going against the mainstream : The Tribune India

Abhay Deol, who will next be seen in Bun Tikki, says coming from a film background gives him the privilege to choose projects which resonate with him, even if that means going against the mainstream

Gurnaaz Kaur

In the bustling world of cinema, few voices ring with as much authenticity as that of Abhay Deol. Known for his unconventional choices and nuanced performances, Abhay has carved a niche for himself in an industry often dominated by stereotypes. So, when he begins to offer insights into his approach to selecting projects, personal motivations, and the journey of self-discovery, it makes for an interesting conversation.

Stardom to an immense crazy level was never attractive to me because I grew up around it. I felt it entails so many sacrifices.

As the actor wraps up shooting for his upcoming film Bun Tikki alongside Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, he reflects on his experience with much excitement. “I’ve done Honeymoon Travels with Shabana, but we didn’t have any scenes together, so it was nice. This one gave me an opportunity to act with her,” he shares. He adds, “Zeenat is an amazing human being and she is a living legend. Just to see the two of them together in one frame was awesome. I couldn’t believe how lucky I was.”

Talking about how different the two stars are, Deol muses, “Shabana is kind of fire, while Zeenat is like water –– both equally captivating in their own ways.”

Discussing his recent shirtless bedroom photos on Instagram that caused a stir among fans, Deol candidly reveals the impromptu nature of the photoshoot. “I actually first posted a flyer about an event, but not many people were interacting with that post,” he explains. “So, then I tried to make it as a story, but the image got warped. I was really frustrated. I was like what the hell do I do, so in that moment of frustration, I was like I’ll just put a topless picture of me. That’s literally it!” he chuckles. While his fans wrote in comments that he should do it more often… to that, the actor just smiles.

Right from the start of his career, Abhay has made many unusual picks and is known for voicing his opinions on various matters. But it all comes from the intention to pursue what is aligned with his authentic self. “Essentially, for me, it’s just being me,” he affirms. “It was natural for me to do what I did. I am only following what I find authentic to me.”

Adding to the thought, he says, “It just so happened to go against the mainstream, to have been in the opposite direction of what is normally accepted, seen or digested. So, I just continued. I thought ok, I come from a film family, I have the privilege, let’s make the most of it.”

Abhay may have taken up the responsibility to challenge norms and pave his own path, but there is no denying the fear of failure. “It definitely was a risk and it had its repercussions. I’ve had my good times and bad times, but like I said, I had some privilege, so if people in my position can’t do it, then who will,” he admits. “Yes, I did make a few sacrifices, but stardom to an immense crazy level was never attractive to me because I grew up around it. I felt it entails so many sacrifices.”

Sacrifice, Abhay believes, is inherent to this job. “I think everyone sacrifices something anyway. Whether you are a star and you sacrifice for that system or you go against the mainstream and you sacrifice for that choice. I chose the one I found most attractive to me.”

It’s a journey of constant evolution. When asked about the essence of Abhay Deol, the actor ponders, “Honestly, I am also discovering myself all the time,” he shares thoughtfully. “Who I was five years ago is not who I am today. I am just a process really and that stands true for everyone. It’s why we are called human ‘beings’… being means process. Experiencing, trying to evolve and making the most of what I have and trying to find a silver lining in dark spaces.”

Emphasising the importance of embracing both light and dark moments in life, he states, “You can’t have light without dark, it has to be a part of your life experience.”

Drawing from his role in the Netflix series Trial by Fire, which won appreciation from all corners, he says it had its dark moments. “I loved working with Prashant Nair and Rajshri Deshpande,” he says.

But it’s the complexities of the story that Abhay says were challenging. “It was a bit difficult knowing that someone actually went through all that we were portraying. The injustice angered me at times and sometimes made me cynical about us as mankind. It’s a reality that happens the world over. It was a little difficult to come out of it.”

