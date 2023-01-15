Alia Bhatt is having a 'not so happy Sunday' because her cat...

Chandigarh, January 15
New mom Alia Bhatt is having a 'not-so-happy Sunday' and that she shared with her fans on Instagram.
Along with two pictures with her dear pet Edward, Alia explained that she is being ignored by her cat.
In the caption she wrote, "It's a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat #notsohappysundays.''
Living up to her weekly ritual of sharing sun-kissed Sunday photos, Alia looks beautiful and we can see how her cat is having a mood where it is grumpy and giving no attention to Alia. In the first picture, Edward gives a snooty look and in the second one it turns its face away from Alia.
Check out the photos:
View this post on Instagram
Alia has often spoken about her love for Edward. She often shares pictures of her cat on social media.
Alia and Ranbir recently became to parents to daughter Raha. The two tied the knot on April 14, 2022.
On the work front,Alai will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Alia also made her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot.
