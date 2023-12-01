Alia Bhatt sports hubby Ranbir Kapoor's character tee during 'Animal' screening, netizens say copying Deepika Padukone

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 1

In a dazzling display of support, Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, graced the special screening of 'Animal' in Mumbai. Alia, turning heads with her distinctive fashion statement, donned a custom-made white tee featuring Ranbir's intense 'Animal' character. Walking hand in hand with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and accompanied by sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, Alia radiated elegance in a black formal coat and matching pants.

The screening, hosted at Jio Plaza, witnessed the entire Kapoor-Bhatt clan in attendance, including father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. Social media buzzed with images and videos of Alia's striking ensemble, catapulting her fashion choice into the limelight.

Controversy, however, ensued as netizens criticised Alia for allegedly emulating Deepika Padukone's style. Comments flooded social media, with some attributing Alia's fashion choice to Deepika's influence, while others urged her to create her own style.

A netizen commented: “Now, who's copying Deepika?"

"Following in the footsteps of her senior," said another.

Another user wrote: "Deepika's impact."

One fan said: "The influence of global superstar Deepika. Alia is a huge DP fan and we all know it."

The other user said: "Create ur own style"

"Desperately copying Deepika," reiterated another.

'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Despite the fashion debate, 'Animal' continues to generate a buzz online. The film promises a gripping narrative, exploring the intricate dynamics of a business magnate Balbir Singh’s (played by Anil Kapoor) complex relationship and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) set against the backdrop of a gruesome gang war.

