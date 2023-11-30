Allu Arjun stands in queue to cast vote in Telangana Assembly elections

ANI

Hyderabad, November 30

Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad's Jubilee area on Thursday.

The actor stood in the queue to cast his vote at BSNL centre polling booth no 153.

Allu wore a white T-shirt and black trousers.

#WATCH | Actor Allu Arjun in queue to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area pic.twitter.com/M6t4rgjTZ2 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Notably, polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were part of the film. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Allu was recently honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards. He received the award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1.

