Amitabh Bachchan apologises over 'horrible error', netizens joke, point out even bigger mistake by superstar

ANI

Mumbai, January 8

Bollywood's 'Big B' had to brace an army of trolls taking jibes at him over a 'horrible error' he made while posting to Twitter.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to apologize for mislabeling the 'T numbers' on his posts.

A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .." the 'Baghban' actor wrote.

"T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong .. they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,452 APOLGIES !!," he added.

T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR !

all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..

T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..

they should be

T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521



APOLGIES !! 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

Netizens had a number of hilarious and sarcastic reactions to the 'Sholay' actor's post.

A user joked, "Still the biggest mistake was not accepting SRK when he got married in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

Still the biggest mistake was not accepting SRK when he got married in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2023

Not marrying Rekha is the biggest mistake you have made. aur uske liye hum apko kabhi dil se maaf nahi kar payenge. — Tyrion Lannister (@Tyri0nIannister) January 8, 2023 Ohoo itni barhi mistake. Aese nahe chalay ga Sir. Aap naya account bnao yeh T numbers ka locha ab hath se nikal gaya hai — Humayoun Ahmed Khan (@HumayounAK) January 7, 2023

apologies ki spelling galat hai, make a new tweet T 4516 and apologise by writing correct spelling — Ankita ♡ (@beyondankita) January 7, 2023

Oh no ! Poora Market hil gaya. Aise mat kiya karo please. pic.twitter.com/vGYuM9tpSc — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) January 7, 2023

Your account is all wrong. Too confusing. Press reset and start again please. — Raja Sohail Abbas (@suhaylabbas) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in 'The Intern' along with Deepika Padukone and in a Pan India film 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

#amitabh bachchan