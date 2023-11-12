Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's romantic drive sparks buzz in B-town; video inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 12

Rumors surrounding Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's romance have been buzzing for quite some time, and their recent escapade in Mumbai only fueled the speculation. Paparazzi caught a glimpse of the two stars as they embarked on a leisurely drive through the city, capturing the candid moments that unfolded.

The excitement escalated after filmmaker Karan Johar affirmed their relationship in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Ananya, alongside Sara Ali Khan, found herself in the hot seat when Karan directly addressed the dating rumors. Despite attempts to evade the question, Ananya eventually acknowledged the connection, stating, "Best friends, we are really good friends."

This revelation follows a pattern that began on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, where subtle hints were dropped about a potential romance between Ananya and Aditya. Fast forward to this year, the duo embarked on a romantic European getaway and even attended an Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid.

The recent drive in Mumbai adds another chapter to their story, with the paparazzi catching glimpses of the duo enjoying the journey in Aditya's car. Manav Manglani, a popular paparazzo, shared a video on Instagram, captioning it, "Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday clicked as they enjoy a car drive in Mumbai."

While the couple continues to make headlines with their romantic escapades, both Ananya and Aditya are actively engaged in their professional lives. Ananya Panday, last seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurranna, is set to grace an upcoming OTT series titled 'Call Me Bae' and has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in her pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his roles in 'Gumraah' and 'The Night Manager 2,' is gearing up for his next project, 'Metro In Dino.'

As the public eagerly follows their off-screen narrative, Ananya and Aditya's romantic journey continues to unfold, leaving fans intrigued and captivated by their love story.

