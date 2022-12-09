Anil Kapoor says sex makes him feel younger, Varun Dhawan starts blushing: Watch

Mumbai, September 12
Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, who will share the couch on chat show 'Koffee With Karan', will be seen discussing marriage, relationships and competition in the industry.
The guests were seen broaching the controversial subject of emotional and sexual infidelity. The two stars vehemently opposed both with Varun reminding Karan Johar that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings.
"If I cheat on my wife, my dog will bark and let her know!" said the star with an animated woof in the end.
The episode was rife with marriage advice for viewers as the two stars, one a newly minted husband and another with over 40 years of marriage, shared pearls of wisdom.
Watch the fun promo:
View this post on Instagram
"You have to praise your wife and do things that make her happy. It is also important to consider how she makes you happy," said Anil Kapoor.
The duo also turned into agony aunts in a special show segment. They received calls from maritally aggrieved people and shared their smart tips to help them out of their hurdle.
'Koffee With Karan' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court to continue hearing Gyanvapi case, rejects mosque's plea against maintainability
District Judge AK Vishvesh orders that it will continue to h...
NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups
Punjab Police are providing the assistance
NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar
NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...
To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates
G-7 plan is to cap the price of Russian oil between $40 and ...
Sonali Phogat's death case: Home Ministry orders CBI probe, family welcomes decision
Phogat, BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the...