Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy ‘dance pe chance’ moments, it ends on a 'funny' note; see video

Anushka and Virat shake a leg on a hook step over a Punjabi song. Photo Credit: Instagram



ANI

Mumbai, April 24

Amid IPL matches, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their couple time. They enjoyed South Indian food over the weekend and now Anushka lits up Monday with her new Instagram reel video.

The actor posted a reel video in which Anushka and Virat shook legs on a hook step over a Punjabi song. The video ends on a funny note as Virat shouts out of pain as his legs ache after doing the hookstep. Anushka wore an oversized shirt and ripped jeans, while Virat sported a black tee teaming it up with beige-coloured pants and a cap.

"Dance pe chance ..... skills - @iamsidkaul .... - @shubhworldwide" Anushka used the words from her debut movie 'Rab ne bana di jodi' song "Dance pe chance mar le" as the caption.

Fans loved the video and showered comments on it. "Enough to break the internet tbh!" wrote one. Another one wrote, "Best video!" The Sunday IPL match of RCB vs RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw Virat and Anushka indulging in a cute PDA moment.

In the second innings, when Rajasthan Royals were going in full flow with the bat chasing 190 to win, Virat took the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Virat celebrated the wicket by blowing a flying kiss to Anushka, as she stood in the stands cheering for the Challengers. The adorable moment was caught by the cameraman. The cameraman also showed Anushka's reaction and undoubtedly it left everyone in awe.  

