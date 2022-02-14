Arjun Kapoor goes all mushy on Valentine’s Day, Malaika matches the vibe

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

On this day dedicated to love, Bollywood celebs know how to make it special for their partners. Take for instance Arjun Kapoor. On a usual day he likes to keep it low key but on Valentine’s Day the actor went all out to wish his lady love Malaika Arora. With a beautiful picture of him embracing Malaika while kissing her head, he penned these romantic lines from a song to tell Malaika what she means to him. Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, It’s not warm when she’s away, Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, And she’s always gone too long, Anytime she’s goes away…”

Check out Arjun's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Malaika on the other hand may have kept it short but the one word says it all. Wishing Arjun, Malaika posted a picture of them hugging and she wrote, “Mine” in the caption.

See the adorable photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Now, doesn’t that sump up everything.

