Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

New Delhi, November 29

The firing incident outside the residence of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal in Canada is suspected to be an extortion bid, said sources in Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Earlier, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the gunshots fired outside Grewal's home in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver on November 25.

Taking to Facebook, an account named 'Lawrence Bishnoi' had announced the infamous group's involvement in the orchestrated attack.

"While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your 'brother' to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well – do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us.

"Your reaction on the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained," read the post addressed to Grewal.

"You closely associated with Vicky during his time in Middukhera, and subsequently, you even expressed great sorrow for Sidhu. You are now under our scrutiny. Consider this a teaser... Feel free to seek refuge in any country, but bear in mind, death does not require a visa," it added.

It is suspected that the firing incident was an extortion bid orchestrated by Bishnoi gang aides, as the gangsters are targeting singers to extort money, which is evident through the recent arrests in India, a source told IANS.

As per sources, the ongoing conflict between Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla and Lawrence Bishnoi has escalated, marking a new phase in their pursuit of dominance, and both the gangs are indulging in extortion, both in India and abroad.

The Delhi Police have recently arrested five sharpshooters of Arsh Dalla gang. The police said that the operation also included a gun battle with two of the accused sharpshooters during which one of them was shot in the leg.

The accused have been identified as Rajpreet Singh aka Raja alias Bamb, and Virender Singh alias Vimmy, both residents of Punjab, and Sachin Bhati, Arpit Dhankar and Susheel Pradhan.

Rajpreet and Virender were held after a shootout in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area.

As per sources, they were assigned a task by Arsh Dalla to assassinate Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, which Rajpreet and Virender attempted in October at Bathinda, but failed as the target was not at home.

"In July 2023, they were assigned the task of firing upon Kavinder Kumar, a local BJP leader in Haridwar, as he was not willing to pay extortion money," said an official.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had also busted three extortion modules operated by notorious groups led by the Glody Brar-Larwence Bishnoi gang.

