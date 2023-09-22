Gippy Grewal invites Salman Khan at ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ trailer launch for a reason

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 22

Bollywood's superstar, Salman Khan, received a special invitation that set the stage for an unforgettable cinematic moment. He was invited to unveil the trailer of the highly anticipated Punjabi film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan,’ adding a touch of star power to the grand event. The trailer launch event, held in the bustling city of Mumbai, was an electrifying affair.

When Gippy Grewal, a celebrated name in Punjabi film industry, extended a special invitation to Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan for this trailer launch, it wasn't just a gesture of star power. There was a clear and deliberate purpose behind this collaboration, aiming to bridge the worlds of Punjabi and Bollywood cinema.

Amidst the glittering lights and enthusiastic fans, Gippy Grewal, the leading face of 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan,’ expressed his reason for inviting influential Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to launch the trailers of his films. For Grewal, this strategic collaboration aimed not only to boost the reach of his movie trailers, but also to elevate the stature of Punjabi cinema on a broader stage.

Check out the glimpses of the trailer launch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

Gippy Grewal shared his perspective, stating, "The Bollywood industry has shown immense support for Punjabi cinema. I firmly believe that for any industry to thrive, concerted efforts are vital. It's essential to venture into new territories, reaching out to audiences who may not yet be familiar with our work. During the trailer launch of ‘Carry On Jatta 3’, Aamir Khan's endorsement drew substantial attention to our film. Now, with Salman Khan gracing us with his presence for 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan,' we anticipate an even wider audience. When the content is exceptional, promoting it through influential figures significantly enhances the film's reach."

Salman Khan, who made a grand entrance at the trailer launch, was welcomed with the rhythmic beats of traditional 'dhol.' Dressed in a striking olive green shirt paired with golden jeans, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor added an extra layer of glamour to the occasion.

However, beyond the glitz and glamour, Salman Khan shared his profound perspective on the changing dynamics of the film industry. He remarked, " Everything is going to be Rs 400-600 crore plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry. Even Marathi films are doing those numbers right now. Even Marathi films are achieving these significant numbers right now. Essentially, people are returning to theaters to watch movies. I believe that Rs 100 crore will no longer be a major milestone; the benchmark should be Rs 1,000 crore for a film in today's scenario."

Salman Khan's words echoed the evolving aspirations of the film industry, where reaching the coveted Rs 1,000 crore mark has become the new frontier of success.

As the curtain rises on ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan,’ a slice-of-life family entertainer directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal, audiences can anticipate a blend of laughter, entertainment, and a fresh cinematic experience.

Here's the trailer of 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

The film is all set to hit theaters on October 20, with Gippy Grewal’s promise that this one is his best so far.

The movie boasts of a stellar cast featuring Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Jimmy Sharma, Tanu Grewal and Hashneen Chauhan in prominent roles, all set to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience as they said at the trailer launch.

