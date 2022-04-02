Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

It’s Kapil Sharma birthday and wishes poured in for the comedian as he turned 41 years old today.

Over the years, Kapil Sharma made it big in life. Kapil not only won hearts, but also made a brand name for himself in the industry. In pictures, from sprawling farmhouse in Punjab, to luxurious house and cars in Mumbai, this is how the comedian’s lavish lifestyle is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)