Kamala Harris to honour 50th anniversary of hip-hop at her DC residence

IANS

Los Angeles, September 9

The US Vice President Kamala Harris is throwing a house party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, and honour its legacy at her residence in Washington D.C.

Nearly 20 acts are said to be participating in this party, partnering with the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban for the event. Some of the big hip-hop names performing at the event, performers include Common, MC Lyte, Jeezy and Roxanne Shante, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This commemoration will mark the first time a sitting Vice President has hosted a celebration of this kind. As such, more than 400 guests — including musicians, artists, industry leaders and cultural trail blazers will be attending.

The party was scheduled for September 8, though reportedly was shifted to September 9 due to reasons unknown.

Harris will speak at the event and discuss hip-hop's profound impact on American culture and how the genre has reached people around the world. She will also highlight and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to celebrating the arts.

“The Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective have had a tremendous year paying tribute to and honoring the legacy of Hip-Hop in its milestone 50th year. Taking the celebration to our nation's capital alongside Vice President Harris is truly something special and I look forward to a historic day,” Harvey Mason jr., president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

The White House paid homage to hip-hop during its Juneteenth event in June, where Method Man spoke at the inaugural concert. “This concert is a fitting way to recognise Juneteenth and express this part of our shared American history,” he said at the time.

“For it is through music that African-Americans found community and sought solace. Music has the power to uplift us, to enrich our minds and nourish our souls.”

He added: “From spirituals to gospel, R&B, jazz, rock, soul, and yes y'all, 50 years of Hip Hop, ya heard?! Each generation of Black musicians, artists and thought leaders have channeled the struggles of their lifetime into the American soundtrack.”

