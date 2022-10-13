Karwa Chauth 2022: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor and others reach Sunita Kapoor's house for puja; see pics

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 13

Festive season is here and what better than being surrounded by your friends and family. Karwa Chauth is an important festival celebrated by married Hindu women. As women observes fast for the longevity of their husbands, they come together in the evening to perform puja. Without food or water for the whole day, they end the fast after sighting the moon. They dress up in traditional attires and pray together for their husbands. Our Bollywood beauties too look forward to this day and their pictures on social media say it all.

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty celebrated the daytime festivities at producer Nidhi Dutta’s house.

Raveena dropped photos and videos from the celebrations on her Instagram. The two showed of their mehendi. Raveena wrote the names of her children Rasha and Ranbir on her hands. "Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies, but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love, life, laugh, celebrate everyday ... that's what we all are about…thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts," Raveena captioned the post.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

While Raveena wore a yellow sharara with kundan jewellery, Shilpa’s choice for the occasion was a colourful ethnic outfit.

Their evening celebrations like every year were at Sunita Kapoor's house. Anil Kapoor's wife is known to host Karwa Chauth at her place. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Padmani Kolhapure, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Rima Jain all reached her place.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shilpa opted for a red saree for the pooja, Raveen Tandon arrived in a yellow saree. The leading ladies of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives-Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari looked pretty in shades of green and pink outfits. Padmini Kolhapure was spotted with her daughter-in law.

Here's their video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Even Rima Jain was accompanied by her daughter-in-law. Karuna Dhawan chose a yellow ensemble for the occasion and Antara Motiwala, Mohit Mawah’s wife, opted a blue outfit for the occasion. Together these pretty ladies are make memories together on the special day.

#Maheep Kapoor #raveena tandon #shilpa shetty