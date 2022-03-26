Lara Dutta tests Covid-19 positive; BMC seals her Bandra home

Chandigarh, March 26
While many are talking about the impending fourth wave of coronavirus, the fear is growing with each new case. Amid such speculations, Bollywood actress-producer Lara Dutta has tested positive for Covid-19. Although there hasn’t been any confirmation about it from Lara, the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed her Bandra house and declared the area as Micro Containment Zone, according to TOI.
She is the only one in her family who has contracted the virus.
An update about her on a Bollywood paparazzo account:
View this post on Instagram
On Friday, Mumbai recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases.
In her last post on Instagram, Lara shared a picture of her daughter with her Celina Jaitley’s sons to wish them on their birthday. Sharing two pictures, Lara wrote, “Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!. Your spider girl misses you’ll!! Happiest of birthdays dearest @winstonjhaag and @viraajjhaag !! May you’ll keep swinging through life!! Well done mommy and daddy! @celinajaitlyofficial #24 March”
Here’s Lara Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Her close friend, Celina reacted to the post. She commented, “A big hug to my darling Biyars … can’t wait to get the little bundle of decades together… big hug and loads of love.”
The former Miss Universe was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s film Bell Bottom, which also stareed Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. She has also appeared in Hiccups and Hookups, Hundred, and Kaun Banega Shikharvati on OTT.
