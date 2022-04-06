ManikBedi is back on television with Sony TV's latest offering MoseChhalKiyeJaaye. The actor gets candid about his journey so far

Why did you choose Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye?

I was very clear that I did not want to portray the same kind of roles time and again. This is my second stint on television, and it only made sense for me to explore wider horizons.

Do you agree with the ideology of your character in the show?

Honestly, I am very different from my onscreen character. Harshvardhan is someone who believes that a woman should be domesticated, should take care of the house and family, and that the man is responsible for taking care of his wife. On the other hand, I have idolized every woman who is part of my life — be it my mother, wife, sister or daughter.

What has been the most difficult aspect of playing such a character?

To portray a character like him, I had to separate my viewpoint and understand the nuances of Harshvardhan’s life and the reason behind why he does what he does. So, I give my best even if I do not enjoy it at times. It is difficult though.

How does it feel getting back on the small screen once more?

It’s great to be back to where I belong. Particularly, when you have such a strong script for a comeback.

How is your equation with other cast members?

I have a strong bond with all my co-stars. It’s great to be working with such talented and hardworking people. Vidhi and Vijayendra are two beautiful souls I love working with, and Alka ji has been extremely helpful and friendly. We’ve got a lot of things to learn from her and I’ve had a great time sharing the screen with them.

What can the viewers expect in the coming episodes of the show?

There will be many twists and turns in the upcoming episodes, but one thing I can guarantee is that there will be plenty of takeaways for the viewers.

If not an actor, what would you choose as your alternate career?

I honestly haven’t thought about it before. I’ve always been passionate about acting, but I’ve also been into production now for a while, so I guess that is the best alternative for me.