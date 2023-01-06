Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account hacked, requests netizens 'to not engage with anything that comes from his profile'

Mumbai, January 6
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared that his Twitter account has been hacked.
Manoj on Friday shared the news on his Instagram Story, where he asked his fans and followers not to engage with his account on the micro-blogging website until it is restored.
He wrote: "My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved.
"Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you."
Talking about his work, Manoj has a string of projects lined up including 'Joram', where he has reunited with filmmaker Devashish Makhija.
He was last seen in 'Dial 100', a thriller drama film directed by Rensil D'Silva. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. It was loosely inspired from the Danish film The Guilty.
IANS
