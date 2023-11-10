Michelle Lee shares details of towel fight scene with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

Hollywood actress Michelle Lee, renowned for her expertise in shooting intense fight sequences, is all set to make a thrilling appearance alongside Bollywood star Katrina Kaif in the upcoming action-packed movie, 'Tiger 3'.

Michelle Lee has previously showcased her action prowess alongside Hollywood A-listers, such as Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow', Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean', Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train', and Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.

The buzz around 'Tiger 3' skyrocketed when the trailer, featuring a sizzling towel fight scene in a Turkish hammam, was unveiled. Speaking about this adrenaline-pumping sequence, Michelle Lee stated, "I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practiced the fight for a couple of weeks before we shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous, and the fight was genuinely enjoyable. It was a fantastic experience to be a part of an international film."

Here's a glimpse of their fight:

What's not surprising is that the towel fight scene has become one of the most talked-about aspects of 'Tiger 3', given the incredible skill and effort invested in its execution. Michelle Lee revealed that she rehearsed with Katrina Kaif for over two weeks to perfect the sequence.

Lee further praised Katrina Kaif for her dedication to action sequences, describing her as "graceful and professional." According to Michelle, Katrina's commitment to precise movements and choreography made their collaboration seamless. Their hard work and dedication to the scene are evident as they both worked up a sweat during its execution.

The remarkable towel fight sequence in the Hammam presented its own unique set of challenges. Michelle Lee humorously commented, "One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place, and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was certainly a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points, which greatly helped."

Another challenge was maintaining the right distance during the fight to make it look dangerous and powerful while ensuring safety. Michelle Lee quipped, "Can you imagine if I actually got her?! But I'm a professional, lol. So things went smoothly, and neither of us got hurt. We just had to make it work for the camera."

'Tiger 3,' a part of the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release on November 12, featuring versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The sizzling towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3' promises to be an action-packed highlight in a film that's eagerly awaited by fans of both Hollywood and Bollywood.

