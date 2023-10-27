MS Dhoni's relationship wisdom for bachelors leaves Internet in splits, 'yeh mat sochna...'

Chandigarh, October 27
MS Dhoni, renowned for his masterful cricket tactics, is not just a wizard on the field; he also dispenses relationship advice that has left the internet in stitches.
In a viral video making rounds on social media, the cricketing legend engages with a crowd and imparts some relationship wisdom to his bachelor friends. His advice not only resonates but also dispels a common misconception. He jovially states, "Bachelors, jinki girlfriend hai unka ek misconception hota hai jo ki main clear karna chahunga by ending this answer, Yeh mat sochna ki meri wali alag hai... (those of you who have girlfriends, often have a misconception that I'd like to clarify by ending this answer – don't think that your girl is different."
🤣🤣@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/D2Sg4WIUXt— Raghu (@meerkali7781) October 26, 2023
THALA IS GIVING LOVE ADVICE NOW, he is really THE GOD https://t.co/ffFWfUJ9NM— Gitartha Kalita (@gitartha_k) October 26, 2023
Thala knows everything 😂 https://t.co/4R2LODY2tp— Ravi MSDian ™ (@MSDevotee) October 26, 2023
mahi bhai spilling the beans https://t.co/tdxc5wRRGC— Manan Vaya (@VayaManan) October 27, 2023
Truth hurts 😭😭 https://t.co/vtJU1dPROx— Sherooo 2.0 (@Hitesh1123) October 26, 2023
Dank take 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zIohTL0nT8— What's in a name? (@_khaanabadosh) October 26, 2023
Itna sach😭😭 https://t.co/bknwJwYyCh— 𝓚𝓱𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓫𝓸𝓸💫 ♡ (@itzmekhushboo) October 27, 2023
Who changed my man like this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Z1Q1FVA486— SlayingCaptain (@SlayingCaptain) October 26, 2023
First he tells youngsters to get married and then he explains why they should think twice 😂😂#MSDhoni https://t.co/845U91QzF4— @whatwasthataga4 (@whatwasthataga4) October 26, 2023
Upon hearing these words, the crowd erupts into cheers. The viral video has garnered over 219,000 views since its upload.
One user humorously commented, "First, he encourages youngsters to get married, and then he explains why they should think twice." Another individual wrote, "According to some media reports, 'Thala' was standing outside the house the whole night, and then he went to his farmhouse." MS Dhoni's unique take on relationships certainly has the internet talking.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...