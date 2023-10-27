MS Dhoni's relationship wisdom for bachelors leaves Internet in splits, 'yeh mat sochna...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 27

MS Dhoni, renowned for his masterful cricket tactics, is not just a wizard on the field; he also dispenses relationship advice that has left the internet in stitches.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the cricketing legend engages with a crowd and imparts some relationship wisdom to his bachelor friends. His advice not only resonates but also dispels a common misconception. He jovially states, "Bachelors, jinki girlfriend hai unka ek misconception hota hai jo ki main clear karna chahunga by ending this answer, Yeh mat sochna ki meri wali alag hai... (those of you who have girlfriends, often have a misconception that I'd like to clarify by ending this answer – don't think that your girl is different."

THALA IS GIVING LOVE ADVICE NOW, he is really THE GOD https://t.co/ffFWfUJ9NM — Gitartha Kalita (@gitartha_k) October 26, 2023

Thala knows everything 😂 https://t.co/4R2LODY2tp — Ravi MSDian ™ (@MSDevotee) October 26, 2023

mahi bhai spilling the beans https://t.co/tdxc5wRRGC — Manan Vaya (@VayaManan) October 27, 2023

Who changed my man like this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Z1Q1FVA486 — SlayingCaptain (@SlayingCaptain) October 26, 2023

First he tells youngsters to get married and then he explains why they should think twice 😂😂#MSDhoni https://t.co/845U91QzF4 — @whatwasthataga4 (@whatwasthataga4) October 26, 2023

Upon hearing these words, the crowd erupts into cheers. The viral video has garnered over 219,000 views since its upload.

One user humorously commented, "First, he encourages youngsters to get married, and then he explains why they should think twice." Another individual wrote, "According to some media reports, 'Thala' was standing outside the house the whole night, and then he went to his farmhouse." MS Dhoni's unique take on relationships certainly has the internet talking.

