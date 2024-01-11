 New kids on the block : The Tribune India

New kids on the block

While star actors will be seen on the big screen this year too, here are a few debutants who are ready to shape the narrative of Bollywood and carve a niche for themselves

Pashmina Roshan



Gurnaaz Kaur

As we eagerly await the cinematic offerings of 2024, a new wave of talent is set to grace the silver screen in Indian cinema. Departing from the successes of industry veterans in 2023, the stage is now poised for promising debutants. Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Junaid Khan, Pashmina Roshan, Aaman Devgan, each with their unique legacy, mark the exciting entrants of the year. These debutants are all ready to shape the narrative of Bollywood now!

Pure passion
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is poised for her much-anticipated debut in the South Indian film Vrushabha, where she shares the screen with renowned actor Mohanlal. With a notable family legacy in the film industry and a clear passion for acting, Shanaya is set to bring a distinctive charm to the big screen. Additionally, she is involved in the Dharma-backed project Bedhadak, alongside Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Originally slated for her debut, Bedhadak faced a temporary halt, but now Shanaya is all set to make an entry into the world of cinema with Vrushabha.

Right act
Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is gearing up for her acting debut in an upcoming untitled film directed by Abhishek Kapoor, which is slated for release in February. She is teaming up with Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgun, in this project. Rasha has previously been in the spotlight for her singing videos that have gone viral.

Action zone
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is set to embark on his Bollywood journey, carrying forward the legacy of the Pataudi family. Being launched under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Ibrahim’s debut film, titled Sarzameen, features seasoned actress Kajol. This action thriller, directed by Kayoz Irani, son of Boman Irani, explores themes of national identity, evident from the film’s title, which evokes a strong sense of patriotism.

First step
Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is set to make his acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj, which will premiere on Netflix. The anticipation surrounding his debut is complemented by the news that Junaid has already commenced shooting for his second film, where he will be sharing the screen with Sai Pallavi. Junaid, who made his theatre debut in Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of German dramatist Bertolt Brecht’s play Mother Courage and Her Children, is an alumnus of Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Interestingly, his recent pictures from sister Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare went viral, as fans noticed Junaid’s striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Henry Cavill!

Romantic journey
Pashmina Roshan

Hailing from the renowned Roshan family, Pashmina Roshan, cousin of Hrithik Roshan, is gearing up for a noteworthy double debut in the world of cinema. Her first venture, Ishq Vishq Rebound, promises a romantic journey, featuring co-stars Rohit Sharaf and Jibraan Khan. Adding an extra layer of excitement to her debut portfolio, Pashmina is also set to appear in an untitled film alongside Tiger Shroff.

Leading man
Jibraan Khan

Best known for his role as Krishi Raichand, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jibraan Khan is set to take on a leading role in Ishq Vishq Rebound, alongside Pashmina Roshan. Serving as the sequel to the Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao-starrer, Ishq Vishk, this film marks Jibraan’s debut as the leading man. Having been a popular child artiste, Jibraan is now stepping into a new phase of his career, garnering attention not just for his acting skills but fashion choices.

High flying
Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya is set to make his acting debut in Sandeep Kewlani’s film Sky Force, alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The movie, based on India’s first airstrike against Pakistan, is scheduled for release in October. Veer is rumoured to be Sara Ali Khan’s ex-girlfriend. Some also say that the two are back together, as they were spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash last year.

All in the family
Aaman Devgan

Ajay Devgn recently took to Instagram to introduce his nephew, Aaman Devgan, who is all set to make his debut under the mentorship of renowned filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. Sharing a picture with Aaman, Ajay expressed excitement about their upcoming collaboration in Kapoor’s next big screen action adventure. Aaman Devgan’s entry into Bollywood adds a new chapter to the Devgan family’s legacy in the industry.

Big break
Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, hogged the limelight with his viral dance videos during sister Alaana Panday’s wedding. Reports suggest that the star kid has got his big Bollywood break under the YRF banner. He is said to be training with the production house and will soon be seen in the lead role.

