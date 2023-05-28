 Preity Zinta is' filled with awe' praying at 'incredible' Somnath temple : The Tribune India

Preity Zinta is' filled with awe' praying at 'incredible' Somnath temple

Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek of her trip to Gujarat

Preity Zinta is' filled with awe' praying at 'incredible' Somnath temple

Preity Zinta offers prayers at Somnath temple. Instagram/realpz



ANI

Gir Somnath, May 28

Actor Preity Zinta offered prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday.

The actor also took to her Instagram handle to share the video from her recent visit. In the video, she can be seen having darshan with her family members.

She wrote in the caption, "When Mom insisted on visiting the 12 Jyotirlingas in India I knew I couldn't say no to her. Of course, we had to start with the Incredible Somnath Temple in Gujrat. Seeing it up close filled me with awe. The afternoon Aarti was intoxicating & the temple was Majestic vibrating with energy. I was overcome with a deep sense of gratitude & a feeling of how small I am in the larger scheme of life. I was both humbled & fascinated at the same time. This beautiful temple is a great symbol of Indian Heritage & resilience. It was sparkling clean & so well taken care of. As I bowed down to pray I realised my mom was just a messenger. This trip was meant for me. Bhole Nath wanted me there. That feeling was surreal & magical. I will forever be grateful to my mom for starting this deeply satisfying & spiritual journey. As a mother myself, I hope I can keep my children grounded & close to their roots so they grow up to be proud of their rich culture & have a strong moral compass. This temple is a must-see. I'm sure you will feel the same way I felt #Om #somnathtempal #Gratitude #ting."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

She also gave a sneak peek into the meals she had in Gujarat in the clip. The post by the 'Kya Kehna' actor received a lot of reactions from the fans.

A social media wrote, "Enormously beautiful PZ ma'am " Another commented, "Very nice place good looking ma'am.""The way you are following Hinduism is inspiring. Jai Bholenath. Har Har Mahadev." , a fanpage wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity has worked in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Heroes'.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

#preity zinta #Somnath temple

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

3
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

4
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

5
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

6
Nation

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

7
Nation

Alcoholic soldiers eligible for invalid pension: Armed Forces Tribunal

8
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

9
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

10
Punjab

SAD, SGPC flay I&B Ministry's move to 'stop' Punjabi bulletins from Delhi, Chandigarh centres

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Protesters were trying to move towards the new Parliament bu...

Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

As per rules, if IPL final is affected by rains or washed ou...

Fresh clashes break out in Manipur; 2 killed, 12 injured in firing

Fresh clashes break out in Manipur; 2 killed, 12 injured in firing

Clashes began after army commenced combing operations to de-...

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot