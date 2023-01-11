Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan's 'court wedding' pictures go viral

Mumbai, January 11
Pictures of Rakhi Sawant and her longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani have gone viral on social media in which they can be spotted wearing garlands and signing papers and highlighting it.
Rakhi opted for pink coloured sharara with a dupatta over her head while Adil wore black coloured shirt and jeans.
If the pictures that are going viral on social media are to be believed it seems to be a court marriage. However, no official announcement has been made by the couple.
Soon after the pics went viral, many of Rakhi's fans congratulated her and wished her a happy married life.
Rakhi has been dating Adil for quite long, and in May last year, during an event, she made an official announcement about her relationship with him.
Before dating Adil, she introduced her husband Ritesh on 'Bigg Boss 15' but later they both parted their ways.
Soon after she introduced her boyfriend Adil with whom she has been sharing a number of videos on Instagram.
In fact, while speaking to the media, she had talked about settling down with him.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...