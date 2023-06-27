Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted on lunch date amid break-up rumours; video viral

Chandigarh, June 27
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been the subject of rumours about their alleged relationship. However, there were speculations of their separation earlier this year, which left their fans disappointed. Although Rashmika and Vijay always remained tight-lipped about their relationship and break-up rumours, their fans believe they are a couple, thanks to a viral video.
A video of the two has surfaced online in which Vijay and Rashmika can be seen seated next to each another in a restaurant in Banjara Hills.Vijay can be seen wearing a purple T-shirt, while Rashmika donned a casual white T-shirt. The two were joined by their friends and family, making it an intimate gathering.
The incident has left fans wondering if the two stars have patched things up again. Fans expressed their joy at seeing them together.
“I hope they are still together”, a fan commented.
“Hehe, they are already our VIROSH – perfect couple fr,” another wrote.
A comment reads, "The unseen one is revealed now."
Yet another said, "shaadi preps?"
Vijay and Rashmika worked together in films like 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam'. The rumours of their relationship also began around the same time in 2019. Although,the duo hasn't admitted or denied their relationship, they frequently spend time together and remember to compliment each other on social media.
When asked about the dating allegations in an interview with Mashable, Rashmika remarked, “It is all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute.” She said they are similar people with similar interest. “I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It’s like that. It’s so cute when the whole world is like ‘Rashmika and Vijay’, that’s cute,” she added
On the professional front, Rashmika's upcoming movie 'Animal' is scheduled to hit the theatres in August, while Vijay's upcoming movie Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in September.
