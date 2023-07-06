Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi's first look from R Balki's 'Ghoomer' out now

ANI
Mumbai, July 6
Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Ghoomer' on Thursday, unveiled the first look of actors Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.
The first look features Angad and Saiyami dressed up in traditional silver attires and looking at each other.
The captivating image showcases the chemistry between the duo two actors, hinting at the emotional depth that their characters will bring to the story. The look is a vibrant shot from a song shoot of the film and highlights the lead romantic pair of the film.
"Ghoomer" promises to be a mesmerizing journey of love, emotions, and is a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson played by Saiyami. Audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience as the film delves deep into the profound aspects of relationships and showcases the delicate nuances of human connection.
Speaking of it, Angad said, "Balki sir has a knack to tell human stories unlike any other filmmaker. He truly invests in writing in depth characters and characters which are in tuned with real life. My character is paired with Saiyami and have an endearing love story in this story of human spirit. I think Balki sir and his team has done a beautiful job of putting together a film that will surely touch the hearts of millions".
Taking to Instagram, Angad Bedi also shared a picture from the sets of 'Ghoomer' on Wednesday and captioned it, ""GHOOMER" Our next... One more with #Rbalki after #luststories2."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Apart from them, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.
Meanwhile, the official release date of the film is still awaited. ()
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries
Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24
ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...
Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...
Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France
The Punjab Regiment contingent comprises three officers, fou...
Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases
The high court had on May 30 denied bail to him in the excis...