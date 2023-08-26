Salman Khan completes 35 years in the industry, fans celebrate the big day on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 26

Megastar Salman Khan is a box office favourite and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. It was on this day 35 years back that Salman made his debut with ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ and there has been no looking back. Salman’s first leading role was in ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, a blockbuster hit that catapulted him into the league of biggest stars of that time.

The superstar has reigned the industry with his charisma, screen presence, his physique, acting, dialogue delivery and even his attitude. Salman has given many box office hits and has a devoted fan base. Apart from casting his magic on the big screen, the actor has also ruled the television screens for years with shows like 'Dus Ka Dum' and 'Bigg Boss'. And latest in his stardom is the world of OTT with Bigg Boss OTT.

Knowing the power of storytelling, Salman launched his production house ‘Salman Khan Films’ in 2011 and became a successful producer with ‘Chillar Party’, followed by ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which garnered many awards other than shining at the box office.

As Salman Khan marks his 35 years in the Indian cinema, his fans have trended #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign on social media.



Even his production house, ‘Salman Khan Films’, has shared a post with a video that goes down the memory lane. It has clips from some of his amazing journey in the entertainment world. The caption reads, "35 years of Salman Khan's romance with cinema, a journey filled with action and a legacy that will go on. #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign @beingsalmankhan"

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ and will next be seen in the much-anticipated Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

The action-thriller is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

The third part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise also starts Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and has been making a buzz since the start of its shoot. The movie also boasts of Hollywood action director Mark Scizak, who has worked with Oppenheimer star Christopher Nolan.

The movie promises to be an action spectacle with reports doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it.

