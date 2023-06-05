Sara Ali Khan gets worried about Ibrahim Khan as he loses cool on getting mobbed; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Imbrahim Khan and Amrita Singh went to see Sara Ali Khan's recent film, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" on Sunday evening. On their way out, paparazzi surrounded Ibrahim Khan, hoping to get a byte. Ibrahim made an effort to escape the paparazzi crowd and get to the car. However, got pushed and dragged during the process. This episode infuriated the soon-to-be-debuting actor and he requested the cameramen to give him some space and chase the movie's heroine instead.

Meanwhile, Sara took charge and made an effort to manage the circumstance expertly. In a video that quickly surfaced the internet, Sara Ali Khan can be seen becoming anxious for her brother. In this video, Sara is looking for her brother in the crowd and directing him towards the car.

Once Ibrahim was in the car, Sara smiled for the photographers and said “Chota bhai hai wo mera” before sitting inside the vehicle.

As soon as the video went viral, the comment section was flooded with several remarks. Sara earned a lot of compliments for her cute and beautiful gesture. One user commented, "Behn ka pyar so lucky jink bhai hoty hain." Another person remarked, "How nice it was when she said he is my younger brother. There is such love in siblings."

“I could connect because that’s how I’m with my younger ones. Her love for her chhota bhai is so pure,” third one wrote.

Sara also posted a selfie on her Instagram story as she, her mother Amrita Singh, and Ibrahim watched the movie together in the theatre.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has been doing well at the box office. The movie had a spike on Saturday, which contributed to a strong day 2 box office haul. It claimed a 7.20 crore rupee box office take on Saturday, bringing the overall sum to 12.69 crore rupees.