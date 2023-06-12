Shah Rukh Khan admits 'father bias and excitement will always be there' as he talks about Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

PTI

Mumbai, Jun 12

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday wished the team of Netflix's upcoming "The Archies" movie, which marks the acting debut of his daughter Suhana Khan.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the live-action musical will also launch the acting careers of Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

During an #AskSRK session, when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about Suhana's debut film, the actor said, "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…."

Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…. https://t.co/AbCrU5azMF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh said he loved the comics while growing up and hopes the character of Big Moose, a great athlete but the poorest student in the fictional Riverdale High School, would be part of the upcoming film.

"I remember when I was young (millions of years ago) would book my Archie's Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love," the 57-year-old star wrote on Twitter.

I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love. pic.twitter.com/KBnWEGx4BV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The other four actors set to star in the film are Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Akhtar is also producing "The Archies" along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby banner.

#shah rukh khan #suhana khan #the archies