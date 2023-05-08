Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon's fashion game was on point at recent award function

ANI

Mumbai, May 8

They are 90s divas. When it comes to fashion, they can still run the game with their unique choices. Need proof? Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty rocked the red carpet look at a recent award function in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted two pictures of her look. "I've earned my stripes", wrote the actor in the caption. She chose a black-and-white striped skirt with a crop top of a similar design. Shilpa added doses of glamour with golden bangles and a neckpiece. Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa's look garnered praise on her social media.

One posted fire emojis on it, while another wrote, "Sooo hotttt my Shilpudi." Now turn to Raveena Tandon! The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in a cut-out dress from the collections of the designers' duo Shantanu-Nikhil. Raveena accentuated her look with danglers, a messy bun and bright eye makeup.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "Looking Stunning". Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani commented, "fav pics of u."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty.

Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri this year. The celebration for her new feat is still going on. Raveena treated fans with some inside pictures in which, Madhu, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonali Bendre could be seen partying together.

Here are the party pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

On the other hand, Shilpa, too, has a couple of projects at hand. Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Shilpa will also act in Pan-Indian 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

#raveena tandon #shilpa shetty