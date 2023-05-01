SS Rajamouli talks about 'ancient tree' after Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus Valley Civilisation

Mumbai, May 1
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared a response after Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra asked him to do a film based on Indus Valley Civilisation.
Anand took to Twitter, where he re-shared a post on the ancient cities of the civilisation including Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro, and Rupar among many others.
Anand Mahindra tweeted, "These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive and spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation..."
These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…😊 https://t.co/ApKxOTA7TI— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2023
Reacting to that, Rajamouli replied: "Yes sir... While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission."
Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!!— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2023
Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly,… https://t.co/j0PFLMSjEi
'Magadheera' is a Telugu-language fantasy action film, which was released in 2009. The film stars Ram Charan, Srihari, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dev Gill. It is themed on reincarnation and eternal love.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench
Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...
GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection
The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...
BSP’s Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha member after conviction in kidnapping-and-murder case
His brother, criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was ...
Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident
Yug was brought to cremation ground to perform the last rite...
Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...