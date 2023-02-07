Sumbul Touqeer says, 'Shalin Bhanot took advantage of my friendship'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

Bigg Buzz on Voot, which showcases a fictional family interaction and fun games with evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants, brings some unfiltered opinions and thoughts from these contestants to the audience.

This week, it will be Sumbul Touqeer on Krushna Abhishek’s show as she was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Sumbul said, “I was not even sure if I wanted to do this show or not, my father showed me a few clips from previous seasons and it hit me that it's not gonna be easy. I was having second thoughts and I got scared, I didn't want to do the show but my family encouraged me."

One week into the show and Sumbul says she regretted her decision. "After a week in the house, I regretted going in. But that was not it, things became far more difficult with the whole Shalin-Tina situation and I was shattered and completely demotivated by all criticism and false accusations, but now when I’m actually evicted and outside the house I don't regret anything.”

Here's a clip from the show:

Sumbul also opened up on her friendship with Shalin and Tina. “I clearly feel Shalin took advantage of my friendship. From the start of the show, I had only friendship in my mind with Shalin. People misunderstood our bond and my intentions. I tried to clear things out multiple times but nobody listened to me. Luckily, much later everyone got to know there was nothing rather than friendship from my side. And it all happened because of personal misunderstandings and confusions between Tina and Shalin regarding their feelings for each other."

Sumbul throws light on Shalin and Tina's relationship as she adds, "Shalin and Tina were confused themselves and they would drag me in between their drama unnecessarily, even after my several warnings to not to include my name in any of their dirty fights, they went on. I made sure I maintained my distance after a while with both of them. They both have hurt me a lot, and I wish I could undo my friendship with them both. Shalin was someone I honestly thought of as a good friend, but he betrayed me in the game.”

But more than anything else, she feels bad for not paying heed to her father's suggestion. “I agree I ignored my father's advice and it was a huge mistake. I thought my father had misunderstood the situation as he's seeing the show from the outside. I completely regret not trusting his words as he warned me about all this drama from the start of the show.”

Bigg Buzz airs every Sunday on Voot.

