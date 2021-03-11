Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra set Internet on fire with their ‘hawtttt’ photos; fans say ‘Hi Mr & Mrs Smith’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Tejasswi Prakahs and Karan Kundrra, these are not just two TV actors but household names. Ever since their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they fell in love with each other, their love story has won everyone’s hearts and become the talk of the town. Every new post by this couple becomes a rage on social media. Take for instance this new photo shoot where the two look simply ‘hot’!

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media to share their latest pictures. In the first photo, the two are looking into a mirror as Karan stands right behind his ladylove. There’s another shot of the lovebirds where Karan is holding Tejasswi close to him as he kisses her forehead. “Hello Mr. Smith,” Tejasswi captioned the photos.

Clearly, these too-hot-to-handle pictures have left their fans short of words. The comment section of the post reflects that with countless red heart and fire emojis all over it. There are fans who are calling them ‘Jodi no 1’. A fan wrote, “Mr. Smith and Mrs. Smith won't let us live peacefully! Damnnnnnnn...!, another commented, “Hii MR.& MRS.SMITH,” another social media user wrote, “Our king & Queen,”, one fan wrote, “

Have mercy on us,”, a comment reads, “You both are so hawttttt!!!,” a fan said, “Ufff ufff ufff haye hum kitthe jaye, hottness alert.”.

Check out the photos:

TejRan, as they are fondly called by their fans, have been in the headlines since their Bigg Boss stint. Their fans want to seen them getting hitched and the couple often faces the marriage question. Recently, Karan Kundrra said they have not thought about marriage yet. The actor also mentioned that he and Tejasswi hardly get any time to spend with each other. “We don’t have the time to think about it. She shoots for 12-13 hours for Naagin 6, and I have my things. We hardly get time to see each other, yeh sab toh baad ki baat hai. Even this time, when I returned from Delhi, she came to the airport to pick me up. Toh bas airport se ghar tak saath thay hum, and this is how we are managing,” he told E-Times.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, while Karan Kundrra is the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

