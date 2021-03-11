This week on web there will be stories of love in all its varied forms. Here's the list of top OTT releases…

May 12: Aadha Ishq on Voot Select

This modern-day romantic saga, directed by Nandita Mehra, stars Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta and Kunal Roy Kapur, among others. Spanning across five episodes, the series delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love. Set against the picturesque backdrops of Gulmarg, Srinagar and Mussoorie, the series captures a turbulent love story, rife with major twists and turns.

May 13: Modern Love—Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video

First of the three localised Indian versions of the widely acclaimed international series, Modern Love—Mumbai will feature six heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades. The anthology showcases unique yet universal stories of human connection. The cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Chitrangda Singh, Arshad Warsi and others.

May 13: Sneakerella on Disney+ Hotstar

Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella is a high-energy, music-driven movie that showcases a contemporary twist on the Cinderella fairy tale. El is an aspiring sneaker designer, who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers.