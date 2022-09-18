2,100 pupils awarded degree in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 17

Maharishi Markandeshwar (deemed university), Mullana, organised its annual convocation ceremony today, and around 2,100 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were conferred during the ceremony.

The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, was present as the chief guest and delivered the convocation address.

As many as 72 students were conferred with doctoral degrees, 7 students received DM/MCh degrees, 645 students received master’s degree and 1,418 received bachelor’s degree in various fields like engineering, medical, paramedical, computer applications, business management, nursing, physiotherapy, hotel management, law, pharmacy and dental sciences. Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulated the students for their excellent academic performance and urged them to make use of all the available facilities and bring glory to their family and alma mater.

Chancellor Dr Tarsem Kumar Garg gave away the medals to 57 meritorious students and said the university was empowering students with quality education, knowledge, skills and holistic values.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Harish Sharma presented the annual report of the university and shared that it had been accredited with the highest grade of A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council and had been ranked 91 in amongst the top universities in India by NIRF-2022.