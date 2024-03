3 killed in road mishap on Hisar-Delhi highway

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 24

Three persons were killed when their car plunged into khud alongside a road near Mundhal village on the Hisar-Delhi highway today.

The car was on its way to Mundhal village from Bhaini Maharajpur village in Rohtak district.

The deceased were identified as Anil, a resident of Palwal, who was a worker at a factory in Meham, and Sandeep and Ramesh, both residents of Bhaini Maharajpur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Rohtak