40-yr-old found dead in Gurugram, wife & nephew arrested

Gurugram, March 28

A 40-year old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his wife and nephew at Basai village, the police said here on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar, hailed from Bahbalpur village in Kannauj district of UP. He was living at Basai with his family.

Sector 10 police station SHO Sandeep Kumar said he got information on Wednesday night that a body was lying in the Basai area. He rushed to the spot and took the body into custody. The police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC at the Sector 10 police station here.

The SHO said the police have arrested deceased man’s wife Seema (35) and his nephew Shekhar Kumar (25), who hailed from Bari village, in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. Shekhar worked as a cab driver.

It is learnt that Mukesh was a distant uncle of Shekhar, who used to visit their house frequently. During his visits, Shekhar allegedly developed relations with Mukesh’s wife. Recently, Mukesh came to know about their affair and left his wife at his village. A few days ago, Seema returned to Gurugram and went to Shekhar’s house, where she allegedly hatched a plan to kill her husband. Around 10 pm on Wednesday, Shekhar strangulated Mukesh with a muffler and killed him. The alleged cause of death has also been confirmed in the autopsy.

The SHO said that the police would soon produce the accused before a court to seek police remand and recover the muffler that was used in the crime.

