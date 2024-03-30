5 of inter-state cyber fraud gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 29

With the arrest of five persons, the Sonepat police have claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in cyber fraud.

The gang members allegedly used to make porn videos after WhatsApp calls and posed themselves as police officers. Later, they threatened their victims by telling them that they would make the videos viral on social media.

The police will organise an identification parade of the accused. In one case, an accused, on January 27, posed himself as DGP Vikram and threatened to lodge a criminal case against a villager. He and another person Hemant cheated the villager of Rs 7.76 lakh in the Kundli area by merging porn videos. The duo took the money from the villager for removing the obscene video from social media and saving him from a criminal case.

Following the incident, the villager lodged a complaint with the cyber cell in this regard.

The cyber cell in-charge inspector Basant Kumar and his team nabbed five members of the gang from Rajasthan, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Palwal in Haryana. The police team recovered two mobile phones, two sim cards, 12 Aadhaar cards, eight PAN cards, 16 debit cards, five cheque books, five passbooks and Rs 12,200 from the accused. All accused were produced in the court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The accounts of the accused were being scrutinised and primarily a fraud of Rs 80-90 lakh had come forward.

#cyber crime #Sonepat #WhatsApp