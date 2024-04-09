52 challaned in seven days for using black film on car windows

Kurukshetra, April 8
The Kurukshetra police have issued challans to over 50 persons for using black film on car windows during a special drive from April 1 to 7.
Following the direction of Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, the campaign was launched against the illegal practice.
Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said as many as 52 persons were issued challans during the special campaign in the district.
“The use of black film is not permitted as per rules so appropriate action is being taken against the violators. We appeal to the public to strictly adhere to traffic rules else challans will be issued to them through online and offline modes. Similar action will be taken against those who use modified silencers to emit gunshot like sounds from two-wheelers as it is against the rules and it can put the lives of other commuters to risk”, he added.
The Superintendent of Police further said “We urge the public to report people using black films, modified silencers or those engaging in other traffic violations by contacting the helpline number 112 for action. More such drives will be organised in the coming days in Kurukshetra.”
