527 centenarians to cast vote

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, March 28

Out of total 17.33 lakh voters, as many as 527 centenarians — including 236 males and 291 females — in the district would vote on May 25 to elect their representative for the biggest panchayat of the country. Apart from this, 28,893 voters aged above 80 — including 12,883 males and 16,010 females — would use their franchise in this election.

With the announcement of the general elections by the Election Commission of India, the stage is set for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All political parties are busy in making strategies to woo the voters and the district administration is busy in the preparations to conduct the polls in a peaceful manner.

The Sonepat Lok Sabha seat comprises nine Assembly segments, including six of Sonepat district — Gannaur, Rai, Kharkhoda, Sonepat, Gohana, Baroda — and three of Jind district — Safidon, Jind and Julana. Out of the 17,33,112 lakh voters — including 9,29,906 males and 8,03,206 females — 11,61,534 are in Sonepat district and 5,71, 578 in three constituencies of Jind district.

As per the data available, number of voters aged above 100 years are as follows: 75 voters, including 30 males and 45 females in Gannaur Assembly; 58 voters, including 24 males and 34 females in Rai constituency; 123 voters, including 59 males and 64 females in Kharkhoda constituency; 132 voters, including 65 males and 67 females in Sonepat constituency; 82 voters, including 36 males and 46 females in Gohana constituency; and 57 voters, including 22 males and 35 females in Baroda constituency.

The number of voters aged above 80 years are as follows: a total of 4,155 voters, including 1,845 males and 2,310 females in Gannaur Assembly; 3,577 voters, including 1,510 males and 2,067 females in Rai constituency; 5,227 voters, including 2,292 males and 2,935 females in Kharkhoda constituency; 6,350 voters, including 3,114 males and 3,236 females in Sonepat constituency; 4,779 voters, including 2,102 males and 2,677 females in Gohana constituency; and 4,805 voters, including 2,020 males and 2,785 females in Baroda constituency.

District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar said that on the directions of the Election Commission of India, special arrangements have been made at the 1,260 polling booths for the voters who are more than 85 years of age. Arrangements such as provision of a ramp, wheel chair, transportation, and medical kits, etc have been made at the polling booths for the elderly voters, so that they may easily reach to cast their vote, he added.

