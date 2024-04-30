54% wheat yet to be lifted from mandis in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, April 29

Only 46 per cent wheat procured by government agencies at various grain markets in the district has been lifted so far, leaving little space for further arrival of grain.

Taking a serious note of it, DC Shakti Singh has directed officials to speed up the lifting process to ensure that farmers do not face problems at procurement centres.

As per information, 1,38,891 lakh MT of wheat and 50,662 MT of mustard have so far been procured and 64,151 MT of wheat and 42,501 MT of mustard have been lifted. Over 83 per cent lifting of mustard has been recorded till date.

“A total of 32,568 MT wheat in Jhajjar, 8,177 MT at Badli, 5,987 MT at Dhakla, 36,128 MT at Beri and 16,150 MT at Matanhel grain market have been procured. Similarly, 18,735 MT of wheat at Majra D, 11,952 MT at Chhara, 950 MT at Bahadurgarh and 8,245 MT has been purchased at Asauda procurement centres,” said the DC.

Over 13,000 MT wheat in Jhajjar, 4,517 MT at Badli, 2,097 MT at Dhakla, 19,090 MT at Beri, 5,475 MT at Matanhel, 6,439 MT at Majra D, 5,291 MT at Chhara, 879 MT at Bahadurgarh and 7,159 MT at Asauda had been lifted.

