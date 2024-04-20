65-yr-old found dead in Yamunanagar, kin suspect murder

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 19

A 65-year-old man was found dead at his home in Kharwan village of Yamunanagar district. Household items belonging to the deceased, identified as Chhotu Masih, were found scattered.

His family members suspect that Chhotu was killed by unknown persons for robbery. On the complaint of Chandra Bhan of Kharwan village, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 460 (all persons jointly concerned in lurking, house-trespass or house breaking at night, punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them) of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Jagadhri, today.

The complainant said that his elder brother Chhotu Masih was living alone in his house as his wife had died several years ago and they didn’t have any child.

He said he plied an autorickshaw to earn a livelihood.

He said his brother used to come to his house to have tea/breakfast every morning.

He added that when he didn’t come on Friday morning, he went to his house to check on him.

“My brother was lying dead there, and household articles were lying scattered,” the complainant told the police. He alleged that his brother was killed by unknown persons with the motive of committing a robbery. The body was handed over to the kin after the post-mortem.

