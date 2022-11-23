9 challans issued against use of single-use plastic in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 22

Cracking a whip on violators, the authorities of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) have started a drive against the use and sale of banned single-use plastic items and polythene bags.

During the drive, two teams of the MCYJ raided several shops in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and issued challans to 9 shopkeepers for using the banned polythene bags on Monday. The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on the violators and seized the polythene bags.

According to information, a team headed by sanitary inspector Amit Kamboj raided shops in Jagadhri’s Indira Market and the Jaroda Gate area.

“We raided shops in Indira Market and the Jaroda Gate area of Jagadhri as part of efforts to ensure that the use of banned polythene bags is ceased. During the drive, we issued challans to four shopkeepers and imposed fine on them,” said Kamboj.

Action against the violators is being taken by the MCYJ teams on regular basis, he added.

In Yamunanagar, a team headed by sanitary inspector Govind Sharma raided shops situated in the Maharana Pratap Chowk area, Vegetable Market (near ITI) and on Workshop Road.

“During the drive, five shopkeepers were challaned for using banned polythene bags here. Besides, fine was also imposed on the violators,” said Sharma. Both the teams imposed a total fine of Rs 14,000 in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri zones, he added. He said on the direction of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, the drive was initiated against the use, storage and sale of single-use plastic items and polythene bags and it would continue in future as well.