AAP government's resolution regarding Chandigarh a political 'jumla': Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 3

Ex-Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the resolution passed by the Punjab Government in the Vidhan Sabha regarding Chandigarh as a political jumla.

He said no one would be allowed to harm the interests of the state and they were willing to make any sacrifice to protect its interests, including leading a “padyatra” or any other step for its welfare.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said all political parties would have to show solidarity in the interest of the state and would have to clarify their opinion on this issue. “There is a dispute with Punjab not only over the capital, but also over Hindi-speaking areas and water from the SYL. In such a situation, everyone will have to strongly defend the rights of the state.”

Hooda said he had called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue. “All strategies, including meeting with the President or the PM, will be discussed. Even before this, the leaders of all parties have met the President to demand the implementation of the SC decision on SYL. We have not been able to meet the PM on this issue till now. The state government should ask the PM for time,” he said.

Hooda announced that power would be provided free of cost to the poor and at affordable rates to the middle class if the Congress formed government in 2024. He also reiterated that the old pension scheme of the employees would also be restored.

He said the BJP-JJP government had taken anti-people decisions in their entire tenure. “This government has neither spared the elderly nor the children.” —