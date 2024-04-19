ACS reviews procurement in Gharaunda

Karnal, April 18
Shrikant Walgad, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Fisheries Department, reviewed procurement of wheat and the lifting process at Gharaunda grain market on Thursday. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Renu S Phulia visited Taraori grain market. They directed the authorities to expedite the wheat lifting process.
ACS Walgad reached the grain market with officials of different procurement agencies and interacted with farmers and arhtiyas to know about the arrangements. He said so far, four lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat have arrived in this market. SDM Rajesh Soni has assured to expedite the wheat lifting work. He informed that 42 per cent of the wheat that has arrived has already been lifted.
Karnal Divisional Commissioner Renu S Phulia assessed the wheat procurement arrangements at Taraori grain market and said that the wheat procurement work was going on smoothly and efforts were being made to expedite wheat lifting.
