Admn identifies126 ‘sensitive’ booths in Bhiwani district

Bhiwani, April 22
The Bhiwani district administration has categorised 126 booths as ‘sensitive’ out of the 912 booths in the four Assembly segments of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat in Bhiwani district.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Naresh Narwal said sensitive booths had been identified by the Police Department as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, to conduct the election process of the Lok Sabha elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The DC said a total of 912 polling booths had been designated in the four Assembly constituencies falling under Bhiwani district.
The district administration was leaving no stone unturned to ensure peaceful voting at all these identified sensitive booths, which would also include deployment of additional police force. The DC said as part of the precautionary measures, the district administration was already keeping a close watch on the sensitive polling stations. “These places are already being guarded by the administration. Besides, we have also been in contact with prominent persons residing in the areas of these booths to seek cooperation in maintaining peace,” he said adding that additional forces would be deployed at these sensitive booths during the polling.
The district spokesperson informed that the Police Department had identified 29 booths at 22 places in Bhiwani Assembly constituency, 31 booths at 23 places in Loharu Assembly constituency, 22 booths at 12 places in Tosham Assembly constituency and 44 booths at 28 places in the Bawani Khera Assembly constituency as sensitive.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...