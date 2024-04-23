Admn identifies126 ‘sensitive’ booths in Bhiwani district

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 22

The Bhiwani district administration has categorised 126 booths as ‘sensitive’ out of the 912 booths in the four Assembly segments of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat in Bhiwani district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Naresh Narwal said sensitive booths had been identified by the Police Department as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, to conduct the election process of the Lok Sabha elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The DC said a total of 912 polling booths had been designated in the four Assembly constituencies falling under Bhiwani district.

The district administration was leaving no stone unturned to ensure peaceful voting at all these identified sensitive booths, which would also include deployment of additional police force. The DC said as part of the precautionary measures, the district administration was already keeping a close watch on the sensitive polling stations. “These places are already being guarded by the administration. Besides, we have also been in contact with prominent persons residing in the areas of these booths to seek cooperation in maintaining peace,” he said adding that additional forces would be deployed at these sensitive booths during the polling.

The district spokesperson informed that the Police Department had identified 29 booths at 22 places in Bhiwani Assembly constituency, 31 booths at 23 places in Loharu Assembly constituency, 22 booths at 12 places in Tosham Assembly constituency and 44 booths at 28 places in the Bawani Khera Assembly constituency as sensitive.

