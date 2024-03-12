 Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

Earlier in the day, former home minister Vij had walked out of the BJP legislature party meeting, in which Saini was elected the leader, in a huff

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

Anil Vij enjoys chaat in Ambala. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, March 12

BJP leader Anil Vij on Tuesday skipped Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in ceremony where, according to the outgoing CM ML Khattar, he would also have been inducted into the cabinet.

Earlier in the day, former home minister Vij had walked out of the BJP legislature party meeting, in which Saini was elected the leader, in a huff.

Speaking to reporters here, former chief minister Khattar, when asked whether Vij's name was there in the race for the post of a deputy chief minister, said, "Ministers had to take oath today and his (Vij's) name was on that (list). But he could not come."   

Asked whether Vij was upset, he said, "Anil Vij is our senior colleague...He sometimes gets upset easily, but he becomes normal later." In the past too, there had been many incidents when Vij got upset over something but later on things were normal, said Khattar.

"I spoke with him. He said he did not feel like coming (for the oath-taking event). We will speak to him. Nayab Saini ji will also speak to him," he added.

Saini was sworn in as the chief minister replacing BJP strongman Khattar. The development to bring in a new face as the chief minister by the BJP came just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Khattar's second term as chief minister was to end in October, when the assembly polls are due.

Vij was learnt to be upset as the party decided to elevate Saini, ignoring the Ambala Cantt MLA.

Vij was not present at the oath-taking ceremony and after the BJP legislature meeting here, he headed straight to his Ambala residence in a private vehicle.

Emerging out of the BJP's meeting in Haryana Niwas before Saini's oath-taking ceremony, when asked what transpired in the meeting, Vij evaded a direct reply, saying "Batane wale batayenge". "Those who have come from Delhi will tell," said Vij as he was seen leaving in a huff.

Later, pictures from his Ambala Cantt residence showed him playing with a child.

In 2014 too, when Vij was among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister after the BJP came to power on its own strength in Haryana, the party chose first-time MLA Khattar for the post.

Vij, who also held the health portfolio in the outgoing Khattar cabinet, had in the past, too, expressed displeasure over many things. 

