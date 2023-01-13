Area behind cloth market in Ambala stinks

THE area on the back of the cloth market in the city, which is the biggest in terms of wholesale trade in Asia, is filthy and unhygienic. The chunk of land between the market and the newly built railway underpass is being used by people for urination, due to which the entire area stinks badly. Stray dogs and cattle can be seen feeding on heaps of garbage here. The MC authorities must take cognisance of the issue, and provide a solution for it. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Free run for stray dogs in Rohtak

THE number of stray dogs has increased manifold in Rohtak city in the recent past. The dogs pounce upon pedestrians in residential areas, and often chase cars and two-wheelers, which may lead to road accidents. The local authorities must take an effective action to curb the problem. —Shyam Singh, Rohtak

Gurugram road caves in

THE condition of the road connecting new Gurugram with Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is pathetic and poses a grave risk to commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers. The road stretch near Sector 70 has caved, and needs to be repaired at the earliest. Residents have been repeatedly approaching the authorities concerned about the same, but they are the least concerned. —Govind Maheshwari, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#Ambala